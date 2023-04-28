Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Shares Up 1.5%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04). 182,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 316,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).
Jangada Mines Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £8.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 19.49 and a quick ratio of 19.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.98.
Jangada Mines Company Profile
Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
