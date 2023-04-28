Jefferies Financial Group Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $350.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.83.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $282.44 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $294.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.87.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,632 shares of company stock worth $23,978,883 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after buying an additional 446,839 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.