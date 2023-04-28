Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capri’s FY2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.87.

Capri Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE CPRI opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $69.25.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Capri by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Capri by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

See Also

