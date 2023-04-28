Jet Protocol (JET) Hits 1-Day Volume of $118,977.79

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.98 million and approximately $118,977.79 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00027174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019199 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017907 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,354.75 or 0.99968399 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01053198 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $148,737.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.