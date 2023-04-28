JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.70-1.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.72.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 2.4 %

JBLU stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.12. 6,281,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,667,664. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Further Reading

