JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17,676.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 957,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8,843.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 618,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,095,000 after purchasing an additional 545,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $106.17. 1,418,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.02. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

