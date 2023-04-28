JNBA Financial Advisors Has $10.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,907 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises 1.5% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $10,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 85,616 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 187,214 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000.

NYSEARCA:IVLU traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 88,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

