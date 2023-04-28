JNBA Financial Advisors Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $197.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.20.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

