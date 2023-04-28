JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.95. The company had a trading volume of 159,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $148.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

