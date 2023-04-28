JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 2,412 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.31. 100,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,801. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

