JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 367 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $190.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,140. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $209.16. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

