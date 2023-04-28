JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 7,839 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $19,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.23. 2,513,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,709,350. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

