JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 8,939 Shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOTI. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.75. 18,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $214.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10.

About VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.