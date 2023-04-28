Joystick (JOY) Price Up 27.5% Over Last 7 Days

Joystick (JOY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Joystick has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $11.42 million and $19,421.07 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Joystick

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05056949 USD and is up 27.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $16,832.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

