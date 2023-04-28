JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.85 and last traded at $51.85. 598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 48,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $538.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average is $54.37.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 194.0% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.