JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Price Target to $11.50

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:CMTG opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 51.56, a quick ratio of 51.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 39.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 187.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

