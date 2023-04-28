JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $40.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,138,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 743,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 326,153 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 840,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after purchasing an additional 187,411 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,612,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

