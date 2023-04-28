JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Price Target to GBX 707

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 712 ($8.89) to GBX 707 ($8.83) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HRGLF remained flat at $9.72 during trading hours on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

