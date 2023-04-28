JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for SSE (LON:SSE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SSE. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,650 ($20.61) to GBX 1,950 ($24.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,931.13 ($24.12).

SSE Price Performance

SSE opened at GBX 1,847.50 ($23.07) on Monday. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 1,405 ($17.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,935.50 ($24.17). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,773.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,699.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,885.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SSE Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at SSE

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. SSE’s payout ratio is 9,081.63%.

In other SSE news, insider Martin Pibworth bought 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,757 ($21.94) per share, with a total value of £843.36 ($1,053.28). Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

