JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Lifted by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 13.8% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $41,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after buying an additional 1,066,451 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,326,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18,267.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 630,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 627,310 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 985,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,507,000 after purchasing an additional 590,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 578,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 568,501 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.37. 2,768,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,695. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.44. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $60.05.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

