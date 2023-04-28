JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,979 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 8.0% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 153,213 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,652 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 36,515 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 307,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 639.3% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 98,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 85,093 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.36. 1,421,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,676,323. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.