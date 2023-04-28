Juan Esterripa Buys 1,000 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) insider Juan Esterripa bought 1,000 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $18,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,260. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $626.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $31.09.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

AMTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

