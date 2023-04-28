JUNO (JUNO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $56.55 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002678 BTC on popular exchanges. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $56.55 million and approximately $162,676.65 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUNO has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUNO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 72,671,925 coins. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.