Kaspa Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $568.94 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $568.94 million and approximately $16.46 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,205,946,769 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,194,182,660.532963. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03174222 USD and is up 3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $16,557,596.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

