Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $125.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $108.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day moving average of $89.98.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,122 shares of company stock worth $202,544. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

