Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,800 shares, an increase of 3,633.3% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

KCGI opened at $10.49 on Friday. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

Get Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KCGI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.