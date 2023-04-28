Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $5.35 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.4% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,397 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $109.49. 712,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,283,015. The firm has a market cap of $190.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.39 and its 200-day moving average is $105.01. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.