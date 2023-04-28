Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Increases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.50. 194,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,902. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $145.51.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

