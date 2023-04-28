Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,279 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.99. The company had a trading volume of 589,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.89. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $295.69. The stock has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

