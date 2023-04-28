Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY23 guidance to $1.78-1.80 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 2.5 %

KDP traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,257,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,952. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,558. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

