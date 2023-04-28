Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 469.2% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYCH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $629,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,958,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,269,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,048,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KYCH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. 750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,301. Keyarch Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

Keyarch Acquisition Company Profile

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

Featured Stories

