Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.37

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 5811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.0993 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

