Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $144.00 at Berenberg Bank

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $146.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,169 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 286,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,331,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

