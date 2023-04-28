Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Sets New 52-Week High at $186.21

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$186.21 and last traded at C$186.06, with a volume of 75166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$183.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KXS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$212.86.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 191.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$174.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$158.29.

Insider Transactions at Kinaxis

About Kinaxis

In other news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.47, for a total transaction of C$1,136,286.96. In related news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.47, for a total value of C$1,136,286.96. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.47, for a total transaction of C$245,221.06. Insiders have sold a total of 10,652 shares of company stock worth $1,811,708 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

