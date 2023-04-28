Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinetik in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Kinetik in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Kinetik stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.65.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.25). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.87 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.19%.

In related news, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $103,746.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,007,215.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $314,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,982 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,353.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $103,746.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 476,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,007,215.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,827 shares of company stock valued at $952,808 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter worth approximately $89,135,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter worth approximately $68,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter worth approximately $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,428,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,590,000.

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

