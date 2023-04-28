Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Issues Earnings Results

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.67 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Kirby Trading Up 1.9 %

Kirby stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.84. The company had a trading volume of 557,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,559. Kirby has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Insider Activity at Kirby

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $139,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,717.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kirby news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $55,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $50,105.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $139,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,717.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,316 shares of company stock worth $1,839,789. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth $201,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Further Reading

