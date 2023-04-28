KOK 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $555,655.90 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $27.50 million and approximately $555,655.90 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00027131 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019260 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,238.77 or 0.99958532 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.05534301 USD and is down -4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $637,146.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.