Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PHG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($21.11) to €18.50 ($20.56) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.89) to €16.00 ($17.78) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 1.4 %

PHG opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.36. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.9387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently -31.43%.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 58,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,070.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 45,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.