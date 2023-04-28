Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.91 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 79,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 220,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92.

About Kovitz Core Equity ETF

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

