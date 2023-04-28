KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.75. 843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,877 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.24% of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

