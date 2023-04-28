Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.08

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 278347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.56 and a current ratio of 18.56. The stock has a market cap of $658.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Further Reading

