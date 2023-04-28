L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Announces Earnings Results

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $12.00 to $12.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.00-$12.50 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

LHX traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.15. 1,923,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,631. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

