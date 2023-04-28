Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $634.06

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 634.06 ($7.92) and traded as high as GBX 655.40 ($8.19). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 652.60 ($8.15), with a volume of 1,182,655 shares.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,207.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 640.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 634.34.

Land Securities Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,272.73%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

