Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Landstar System had a return on equity of 44.05% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Landstar System updated its Q2 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

Landstar System Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $174.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.46.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

LSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.82.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Landstar System by 756.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after buying an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,432,000 after buying an additional 98,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,994,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

