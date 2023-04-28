Lansing Street Advisors Buys 10,692 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $112,686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after purchasing an additional 563,103 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after acquiring an additional 208,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,977,000 after acquiring an additional 151,949 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,213,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,882,000 after acquiring an additional 101,287 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.07. 178,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,813. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.96. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.