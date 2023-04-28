Lansing Street Advisors Grows Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 363.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Hologic were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Hologic by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Hologic by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.23.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $85.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,141. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

