Lansing Street Advisors Has $292,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lansing Street Advisors reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 231,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,560 shares in the last quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 50,289 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 45,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $39.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,709,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,351,965. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

