Lansing Street Advisors Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lansing Street Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.0% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,350,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $205.34. The stock had a trading volume of 920,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,807. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.82. The stock has a market cap of $281.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

