Lansing Street Advisors Has $982,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 73,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 90,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 69,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $150.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,083,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,266. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.75. The company has a market cap of $265.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.56.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

