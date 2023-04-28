Lansing Street Advisors Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.69.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.32. 1,032,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,072. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

